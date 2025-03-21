Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF makes up 4.4% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFIV. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

