Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) President Sells $16,762.50 in Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) President Kristen N. Sieffert sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $16,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,291.25. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Finance of America Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

FOA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 102,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of ($105.62) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.61 million. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

