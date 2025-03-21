Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) President Sells $16,762.50 in Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) President Kristen N. Sieffert sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $16,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,291.25. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Finance of America Companies Trading Down 3.4 %
FOA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 102,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of ($105.62) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.61 million. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Company Profile
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finance of America Companies
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.