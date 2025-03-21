Fifth Third Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FITBP)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

