Fifth Third Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FITBP)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
