Fiduciary Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 179,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 71,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gladstone Land news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $386.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

