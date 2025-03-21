Fiduciary Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 179,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 71,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Land
In other Gladstone Land news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.3 %
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gladstone Land Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Gladstone Land Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
