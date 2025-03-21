Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FMET traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.06. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

