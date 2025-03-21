FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.82.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. Analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 430.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,358,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 605,572 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 546,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 441,083 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 878,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

