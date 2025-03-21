Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.40 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.93). 20,225,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 6,435,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60 ($1.06).

Ferrexpo Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £483.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The iron ore producer reported GBX (8.51) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferrexpo had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Equities analysts predict that Ferrexpo plc will post 3.7897311 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

