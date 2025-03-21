Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $678,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Ferguson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG opened at $163.83 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.05.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

