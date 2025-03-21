Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

