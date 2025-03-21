Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Sold by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. decreased its stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,194 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Expensify worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Expensify by 42.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 603,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 178,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 537,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Expensify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Expensify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 20.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,254.50. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,233 shares of company stock valued at $880,671. Insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.