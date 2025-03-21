Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $193.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,198,700.75. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,608 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 285,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $42,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.27. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

