Evogene (EVGN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN):

3/18/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Evogene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

3/2/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evogene Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EVGN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,045. Evogene Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Evogene Ltd alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.