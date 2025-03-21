Evogene (EVGN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN):

  • 3/18/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/10/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/7/2025 – Evogene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.
  • 3/2/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/22/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/14/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/6/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 1/29/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 1/21/2025 – Evogene is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evogene Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EVGN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,045. Evogene Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGNFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

