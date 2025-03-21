Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.30%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

