EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 9,981 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,512.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,676,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,770,914.17. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $135,113.44.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $91,558.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $85,200.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $84,766.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $149,783.36.

On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $113,344.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.12. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

