EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.26. 11,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 261,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EVEX shares. TD Cowen upgraded EVE to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get EVE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EVE

EVE Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.45.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EVE by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of EVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in EVE by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EVE by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.