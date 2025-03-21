Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 190.16% and a negative return on equity of 102.27%.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

EOG opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Friday. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of £7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Will Holland acquired 765,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,657.63 ($9,929.50). Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.