Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) Insider Will Holland Acquires 765,763 Shares

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) insider Will Holland acquired 765,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,657.63 ($9,929.50).
Will Holland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 31st, Will Holland purchased 623,153 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,231.53 ($8,080.30).
Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance
LON:EOG opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Europa Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.85.
Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.
