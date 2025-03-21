Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.90

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 77.3% increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Eurocell Stock Up 8.4 %

ECEL opened at GBX 168 ($2.18) on Friday. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £170.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.43.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eurocell will post 19.470852 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Eurocell

In other news, insider Alison Littley purchased 1,804 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,615.80 ($3,391.86). Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

