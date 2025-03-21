Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Euro Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

Euro Tech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.05% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

