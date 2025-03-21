Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.
Euro Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.