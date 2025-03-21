Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 24.0% increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Essentra Trading Down 3.1 %

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.38) on Friday. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 105.60 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 191.80 ($2.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Essentra had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essentra will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Essentra

Essentra Company Profile

In other Essentra news, insider Steve Good purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £38,150 ($49,468.36). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Featured Stories

