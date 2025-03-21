Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 24.0% increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Essentra Trading Down 3.1 %
LON:ESNT opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.38) on Friday. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 105.60 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 191.80 ($2.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.
Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Essentra had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essentra will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current year.
