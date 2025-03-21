Essentra (LON:ESNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Essentra had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.28%.
Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.38) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.04. The company has a market capitalization of £306.98 million, a PE ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. Essentra has a twelve month low of GBX 105.60 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.80 ($2.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Essentra’s payout ratio is presently 329.52%.
