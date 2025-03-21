Essentra (LON:ESNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Essentra had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

Essentra Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LON ESNT opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.38) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.04. The company has a market cap of £306.98 million, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 105.60 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 191.80 ($2.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89.

Essentra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is 329.52%.

Insider Transactions at Essentra

In other news, insider Steve Good bought 35,000 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £38,150 ($49,468.36). Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

