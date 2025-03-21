Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 199,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGEB opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $46.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

