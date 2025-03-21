Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 17,567 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 964,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 576.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $875,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile



Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.



