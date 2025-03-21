Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.3 %

HLI stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.22 and a 200-day moving average of $172.01. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.14 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

