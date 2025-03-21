Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.26 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.