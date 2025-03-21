Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $64.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

