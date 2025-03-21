Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $52.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
