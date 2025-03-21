Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,099,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,753,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 880,921 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 138,919.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 181,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 645,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 178,982 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

