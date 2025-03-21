Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 693,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

