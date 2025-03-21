Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JVAL stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

