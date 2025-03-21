Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.47% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

