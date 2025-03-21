Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Up 11.1 %

ENSV opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

