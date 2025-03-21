EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.