Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 3.9 %

About Endeavour Silver

TSE EDR traded down C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$6.67. The company had a trading volume of 668,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,101. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$7.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

(Get Free Report

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.