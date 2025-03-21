EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Update

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 934,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 798,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 477,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EME opened at $400.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.51. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

