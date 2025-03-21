EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EME opened at $400.31 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.51.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.