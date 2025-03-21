Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $843.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $799.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $835.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.70.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

