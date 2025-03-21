Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Cut to “Market Perform” at Citizens Jmp

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELEV. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $6.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.37. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Elevation Oncology by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

