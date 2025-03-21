Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,489 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9 %

EA stock opened at $143.25 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average is $144.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. The trade was a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $148,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,575. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,454,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

