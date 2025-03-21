Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $712,500.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $650,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.30. 9,254,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,486 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,354 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.