Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $414.64 and last traded at $408.53, with a volume of 215135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $369.26.

The aerospace company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Elbit Systems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

