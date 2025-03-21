Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 20.0% increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

ESLT stock opened at $413.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.94. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $175.30 and a 1-year high of $414.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

