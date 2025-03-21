Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Up 50% – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 198,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 112,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
