Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 7.3% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Educational Development by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 37,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

