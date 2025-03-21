Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Edap Tms Stock Down 4.2 %

Edap Tms stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.