eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after buying an additional 335,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in eBay by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in eBay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $354,695,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in eBay by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,350,000 after purchasing an additional 677,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 1.3 %

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

