DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
DURECT Stock Performance
Shares of DRRX opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
