Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 10th

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DPG stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

(Get Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

See Also

Dividend History for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.