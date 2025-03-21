Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 10th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DPG stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.