DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after purchasing an additional 662,569 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,733,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,063,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2,235.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.79. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $137.03.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.